Idaho House Republican apologizes for remarks about working moms

BOISE — An Idaho House Republican publicly apologized Wednesday after he said a day earlier that early childhood education grants would encourage mothers to ”come out of the home.”

In an emotional apology, Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, said that he intended to “compliment mothers” but admits he “failed miserably.”

“I have learned the hard way that misguided statements do not help solve anything,” Shepherd said Wednesday. “I sincerely apologize to any and all that I have offended, and I will work hard to right any wrongs that I have done.”

House members debated a bill Tuesday that would have provided $6 million in federal grants for early childhood education in Idaho. The bill, House Bill 226, split House Republican leadership and failed by one vote.

Shepherd said he opposed the bill.

“I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home,” Shepherd said Tuesday. “And any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let somebody else raise their child, I just don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”