Idaho homeowners could get a larger tax exemption. But will it slow down ‘the pain’?

Senate Minority Caucus Chair Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said she fears Idaho residents will believe property tax relief is coming with this bill and discover that it didn’t help them.

“I’ve waited all session to see a property tax relief bill, and I can’t tell you how disappointed I am to see this bill before us,” Ward-Engelking said.

BILL ‘DISMANTLES’ PROPERTY TAX REDUCTION PROGRAM

The bill would also adjust the property tax reduction program known as the “circuit breaker.” It would raise the maximum tax credit allowed from $1,320 to $1,500 for the program aimed to help seniors, people with disabilities and widowers.

But under the new law, the program would undergo a significant change in how residents qualify for the program: It adds the requirement that a property’s assessed value must be no more than 125% the median value of homes in the county. That’s regardless of household income.

Previously, qualifying for the program was based on income and whether the property owner fell under 185% of the federal poverty guidelines. Moyle said an estimated 15% of those currently using the tax break would be kicked off the program with this addition — that’s about 4,000 people, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy.