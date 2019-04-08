{{featured_button_text}}
Hemp or Pot

Trevor Eubanks, plant manager for Big Top Farms, shovels dried hemp as branches hang drying in barn rafters overhead at their production facility near Sisters, Ore., in April 2018.

 Don Ryan, Associated Press

BOISE (AP) — Legislation involving transporting hemp through Idaho — where it's illegal — is heading to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday approved sending the legislation to the Senate for amending.

The legislation passed the House last week, but Republican Rep. Caroline Troy presented the bill to the Senate committee with significant changes.

One of those includes adding foreign countries because Canada is a producer of hemp.

The legislation also had an updated fiscal note that includes $100,000 for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to coordinate efforts with Idaho State Police and others.

