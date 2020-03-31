Idaho governor vetoes bill backed by crop-duster group changing pesticide regulations

The new version of HB 487 retained much of the regulatory language that farmworker advocates and conservation groups had argued was necessary to protect workers and public health. It also would have created a set penalty matrix for certain violations of the state pesticide rules, instead of leaving some of the violation decisions to the discretion of the State Department of Agriculture.

Despite the bill’s changes, Little “reluctantly” vetoed the bill because it mandated negotiated rule-making for the bill.

“For the second straight year, the Legislature has chosen to not reauthorize fee rules, and as a result, my administration has had to republish rules as temporary to ensure they remain in full force and effect,” Little wrote in his veto letter. “Thus, the rules promulgated under this statute are currently being republished as temporary rules.”

The Idaho Press first reported the veto — the governor’s third of the 2020 legislative session.

Advocates and conservation groups said the veto would preserve existing protections for Idaho farmworkers.

“We are pleased the governor vetoed the bill,” said Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director with the Idaho Conservation League.