Idaho governor issues statewide stay-home order

BOISE — In an effort to combat COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little is ordering all Idahoans to stay home for 21 days, and not just if they're sick.

Little made the order Wednesday and issued an extreme emergency declaration, which allows the state more flexibility to combat the virus.

The “strong measures” are to ensure healthcare facilities are not overburdened, he said.

“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency,” he said. “We owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order.”

Residents may leave their homes to access essential services, such as grocery stores, medical facilities and other select businesses. Going outdoors to exercise is also allowed, but officials stressed people should remain at least six feet apart. Those 65 and older are encouraged to avoid leaving home.

The decision follows the discovery of community spread in Ada County, Idaho's most populous area. Health districts around the state report 100 cases of the virus.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall said the stronger restrictions will encourage social distance and slow progress of the virus so citizens can return to normal sooner.