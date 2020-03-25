You are the owner of this article.
Idaho governor issues statewide stay-home order to combat coronavirus
Idaho governor issues statewide stay-home order to combat coronavirus

Gov. Brad Little announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Idaho at a late afternoon press conference at his Statehouse office Friday in Boise.

 Darin Oswald, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — In an effort to combat COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little is ordering all Idahoans to stay home for 21 days, and not just if they're sick.

Little made the order Wednesday and issued an extreme emergency declaration, which allows the state more flexibility to combat the virus.

The “strong measures” are to ensure healthcare facilities are not overburdened, he said.

“Our healthcare and public safety workers are putting themselves in harm’s way to respond to the coronavirus emergency,” he said. “We owe it to them to do our part by following this statewide stay-home order.”

People can leave their homes to access essential services, such as grocery stores, medical facilities and other select businesses. Going outdoors to exercise is also allowed, but officials stressed people should remain at least six feet apart. Those 65 and older are encouraged to avoid leaving home.

The decision follows the discovery of community spread in Ada County, Idaho's most populous area. Health districts around the state were reporting 123 cases of the virus Wednesday.

On Monday, Twin Falls city and county declared states of emergencies to provide more flexibility in their response to the virus. County Commissioner Don Hall said the stronger restrictions will encourage social distancing and slow the progress of the virus.

"I believe the governor is doing the prudent thing," Hall said. "He’s doing this to keep us all safe and to slow the spread of the virus so it’s manageable."

Still in business

Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close their physical locations.

Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins encouraged people to follow the governor's direction and check-in on those who might need extra help.

"If we all work together," she said, "we can get through it quicker and get back to life as we know it."

Grocers and more still open

Businesses that can stay open include grocery stores, health care facilities, utilities, gas stations, banks, veterinary services, hardware stores, child care for essential workers, and other select businesses essential to safety. All businesses and government agencies must stop non-essential operations at physical locations, and all non-essential travel must stop as well. Restaurants must close their dine-in service, but carryout is still allowed.

Non-essential businesses and government agencies must stop operating at a physical location and allow employees to work remotely. Non-essential travel must stop as well. Restaurant dining rooms must shut down, but drive-thru, pick up, and delivery may stay open.

Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce President Shawn Barigar released a statement to members following Little’s announcement.

“We are adapting and innovating to keep our network together, even in a time of social distancing and under the guidelines of the Governor’s new stay-home order,” said Barigar, who is also a Twin Falls city councilman. “We’ll come through the other end of this stronger, better connected, and resilient.”

Many details of the order were not available at the time of the press conference, though the full order is expected to be finalized Wednesday afternoon. Officials suggested it will look similar to the order issued in Blaine County last week after community spread was discovered there. The Blaine County self-isolation order was enforced by the possibility of a misdemeanor.

Little said the intent isn't to arrest people but to have high compliance.

“Peer pressure from the communities is always our first preference,” he said. “We will look at each instance case by case.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

