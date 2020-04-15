Idaho governor extends stay-home order through April 30 due to coronavirus

As of Tuesday night, 32 of the state’s 44 counties had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and there was community spread reported in 13 counties. The Idaho Statesman has kept a daily log of new cases in every county since the first case was confirmed in Idaho on March 13.

In neighboring states, Washington has extended its shelter-in-place order into May, and Oregon’s order doesn’t have a set expiration date.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said at Tuesday’s Boise City Council meeting that she had rescinded her original orders when the governor made his, but that she would put out new social distancing orders if Little let them expire without a replacement.

”If anything’s pulled back that we deem not in the best long-term interest of our health or economy in our city, then we’ll add those things back in,” she told the council.

Problems across the state

Over the past month, data involving new cases in Idaho has been problematic. Numbers weren’t always consistent between the health districts and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and information about new patients and fatalities was vague.