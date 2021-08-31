Idaho governor asks people to get COVID-19 vaccine. Lt. Gov. calls that ‘shameful’

“There are many of our family members, neighbors and friends who are on the fence about getting the vaccine or have just been putting it off,” Little said. “To those Idahoans, the time to receive the vaccine is now. As Idahoans, we pride ourselves on our independent spirit, a quality that defines our way of life. We are also a state made up of people who support each other. I wish everyone could’ve seen what I saw in the ICU last night. Please choose to receive the vaccine now to support your fellow Idahoans who need you. Please choose to receive the vaccine to protect lives, help our exhausted medical staff, keep health care access available to all of us and keep our workforce healthy and keep our kids in school.”