Idaho Gov. offers paid time off for COVID vaccine, calls on businesses to follow suit

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is taking the lead on offering paid time off to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This morning, I informed Idaho state employees we’re offering them a new benefit – four hours of paid leave if they have received or choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine!” Little said Wednesday on Twitter. “The new benefit comes at no additional cost to Idaho taxpayers.”

With about 25,000 employees, the state is Idaho’s largest employer.

The announcement comes as Idaho’s coronavirus vaccination rates have settled down into a low, slow pace. Only about half of Idaho adults have been vaccinated so far. Public health officials are hoping to encourage Idahoans age 12 and over to get their shots before fall, when respiratory diseases typically begin to surge and children return to classrooms.

Little said the incentive would apply for any state employee who has already been vaccinated, or who chooses to get vaccinated before Aug. 31.

“Idaho’s economy has remained strong throughout the pandemic and continues to outpace other states’ recoveries,” Little said in a letter to the state’s workers. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best tool to protect jobs, strengthen our workforce, and save lives.”