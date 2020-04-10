Idaho Gov. Little: ‘We have really flattened the curve’; stay-home order’s future undecided

“… There will be things in place that we need to have to continue to allow us to flatten the curve.”

He hinted that he might not go as far as Washington state, which has a stay-home order in place through May 4, or the federal government, which extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“Because of our very successful results that we’re seeing now, we’re looking at it from a variety of if this happens, we want to do this,” Little said. “We’ve got enough personal protective equipment. We’ve got enough hospital room. It’s not a comfortable enough margin that we want to get carried away. What you worry about in this is we talk about flattening the curve. You don’t want a second wave afterwards.

“Nobody wants to open the economy up more than I do. So that’s our goal.”

Little and Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Idaho is in good shape with its hospital capacity, which is one of the critical factors in handling this pandemic.

The availability of health care workers has been more of an issue than infrastructure, Jeppesen said. Idaho has reported 143 infected health care workers, which is more than 10% of the state’s 1,354 cases.