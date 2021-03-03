Idaho Gov. Little sees a way to get people into affordable homes: move to small towns

BOISE — A good Internet connection may prove crucial to helping Idahoans find housing that is more affordable, Gov. Brad Little says.

During a virtual breakfast meeting with members of the Idaho Press Club, Little on Wednesday said people who can work remotely have the chance to move outside a costly population center such as the Boise area and find housing that is more reasonably priced.

“Obviously, one of the things we need to do is to have more smart growth and housing in the right areas,” Little said, speaking by Zoom. “As we work on our quest for more broadband and better roads, that means that growth can be dispersed out into areas that have lost a major employer, or existing employers have modernized and are using less help.”

The last time housing was a lot more affordable, Little said, was after the Great Recession in 2008.

“We had a lot of people out of work then, and that is not one of the solutions that I want now,” he said.

In January 2007, the median price for a home sold in Ada County was $220,120, according to the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. By January 2009, it had fallen to $183,000. Median prices continued to dip until bottoming out at $134,900 in January 2011.