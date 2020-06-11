Idaho Gov. Little moves forward with reopening plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities, such as jails and prisons, may occur.

Records released last Friday by the state found that there have been 289 coronavirus infections at 25 care facilities in Idaho. The facilities include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes — of which there are about 400 operating in the state.

As of Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Correction was still reporting that it had no reports of inmates testing positive for the virus in the prisons. The department has not been accepting in-person visits to inmates since the pandemic began.

The Board of Correction has a meeting set for Friday, and an update on COVID-19 is on the agenda.

Back in business

Since Stage 3 began on May 30, nearly all Idaho businesses were allowed to reopen.

While the governor has asked businesses to comply with social distancing recommendations and encouraged people to wear masks, there is no mandate that businesses use any precautions.

On Tuesday, Little announced a new initiative, called ONE Idaho, which asks businesses to reopen responsibly.