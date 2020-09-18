Idaho Gov. Little keeps state in Stage 4 over hospitalizations, boasts about recovery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — For the seventh time, Idaho has failed to come out of Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, as the state has not met all of the needed criteria to reopen entirely during the pandemic.

During a news conference Friday — which began with Little touting Idaho’s employment rates, the reopening of schools, the “amazingly robust” budget, the “strong economy” and the use of federal coronavirus funds — the governor said the state’s metrics improved from the previous period once more, but the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was a sticking point.

“In nearly all the statewide metrics categories we are seeing encouraging trends,” Little said. “However, our COVID hospitalizations statewide remain too high again to move out of Stage 4.”

The state was previously stuck in Stage 4 of his reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, because of issues including health care worker infections, hospitalization rates, or rate of positivity and community transmission.

Another area of focus Little discussed Friday didn’t show up in state metrics: coronavirus fatigue. He said that having young people wear masks in school, for instance, has not been much of a problem so far. But there are issues with adults.