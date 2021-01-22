Idaho Gov. Little condemns Legislature’s efforts to end COVID-19 emergency order

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little went on the attack Friday over the Legislature’s moves to end the state’s emergency declaration order, saying the Gem State’s response to the coronavirus would be greatly hindered and calling the actions “harmful.”

In a Friday update, Little outlined how the emergency declaration has helped Idaho maintain economic success during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are so close to returning to normal,” Little said. “But that success is threatened by the actions taking place in the Legislature.”

The governor condemned the effort to end the declaration, saying it would put Idahoans at risk. He called on legislators — some of whom, he said, are “perpetuating” myths and misinformation about the pandemic — to stop acting as if the emergency order closes the state or infringes upon personal rights.

He said legislators were “playing politics” while putting the state’s response to the ongoing crisis in jeopardy.