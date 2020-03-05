Idaho Gov. Little asks lawmakers to free up 'millions' for possible coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Christine Hahn, Idaho’s medical director and state epidemiologist, said COVID-19 could have a greater impact on Idaho’s health care system and its residents than the pandemic flu in 2000, the West Nile virus and other outbreaks.

“I’ve been here since 1995,” she said. “And I think history will tell, right? We can’t predict where this is going. I think potentially this is the biggest event (since) I’ve been here ...”

Little said he is calling on state lawmakers to help Idaho manage the impact of the virus. Little said Wednesday that he has directed his budget office to “work with the legislators to make funds available to aid in response efforts, if we need to do that. Those discussions are actively happening now.”

Little said he believes the White House is “fully committed to making funds available to Idaho to cover the costs of responding to an outbreak, if we experience that.”

He stressed that the most important thing for Idahoans to do right now is to take steps to protect themselves and others from illness. That includes washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when you’re sick and not touching your face.