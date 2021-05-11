 Skip to main content
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs four bills meant to limit governor’s emergency powers
breaking top story

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs four bills meant to limit governor’s emergency powers

Gov. Brad Little talks Covid-19 and vaccines

Gov. Brad Little talks about Covid-19 and Idaho's vaccine rollout Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday evening signed into law four bills aimed at curbing the governor’s powers during emergency situations.

Little signed House Bills 391, 392 and 393, as well as Senate Bill 1217. The bills were introduced just last week, shortly after Little vetoed two similar bills also meant to limit the governor’s emergency powers. At the time, Little said the vetoed legislation could jeopardize public safety.

The trio of House bills bar the governor from limiting Constitutional rights such as freedom of religion or assembly or from amending or creating state laws. They also prevent the governor from restricting jobs during an emergency based on job type. The Senate bill declares all workers essential, requires the Legislature to extend declarations of emergency lasting more than 90 days when warranted and prevents the governor from quarantining “healthy individuals who are not at risk of contaminating others with a biological, chemical, or nuclear agent.”

The bills are a pushback against Little’s actions during the pandemic, which stirred opposition from many in his own party, some of whom called his actions unconstitutional.

Little had not issued a statement on his signing of the bills as of Tuesday morning.

Little has acted on all other bills except one as of Monday evening — House Bill 389, which amends property tax law and has been strongly criticized by local government officials. He has until 10:35 a.m. Wednesday to make a decision on the bill.

Return to Magicvalley.com for updates.

