Idaho Gov. Brad Little joins Republican effort to reverse Roe v. Wade, outlaw abortion

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday joined 11 other Republican governors in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legally protected women’s access to abortion, ahead of a hearing over an anti-abortion law in Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May agreed to hear a case that challenged Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A favorable ruling from what is now a conservative-dominated court would upend Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman’s right to an abortion before a fetus becomes viable. A 1992 Supreme Court ruling also said states can’t impose an “undue burden” on abortion rights before a fetus can sustain life outside of the womb.

In a news release Thursday, Little called the right to an abortion “a judicial creation.”

“Protecting the lives of pre-born babies has always been and will continue to be a priority of mine,” Little said Thursday. “I am also a defender of state sovereignty. ... I am asking the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify there is no constitutional right to an abortion and restore state sovereignty by allowing states to regulate all abortions consistent with the principles of democratic self-governance.”

