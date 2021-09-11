Idaho Gov. Brad Little ‘exploring’ lawsuit against President Biden’s vaccine mandate

BOISE — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday said the state is “exploring legal action” against Democratic President Joe Biden’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or routine testing for employees of large businesses.

Biden on Thursday announced a plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccines or require weekly testing. Federal contractors will also be required to be vaccinated, Biden said, with no option to test out. The president has directed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to draft the rule.

Little in a statement on Friday said he is working with his legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on legal options. He called Biden’s plan “unprecedented government overreach into the private sector.”

“It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way,” Little said in a news release. “This is not leadership. When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.”

The Attorney General’s Office declined to comment.