Idaho Freedom Foundation official fined for breaking lobbyist registration law

BOISE — Dustin Hurst, vice president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, has been fined $250 for lobbying on Idaho’s higher education budget without first registering as a lobbyist.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a Boise-based nonprofit organization that advocates for limited government. It created an organization in recent years called Idaho Freedom Action, with the same staff and offices.

Hurst is the registered agent for both organizations, according to Secretary of State records. (He also registered two new organizations in Idaho in January — the Respect America Foundation and Respect America Inc. — whose directors are from the California-based Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity.)

The Idaho attorney general’s office sent Hurst a letter on June 22 that outlines his violation. The letter says the matter was referred to the AG’s office by the Idaho secretary of state.

First, it said, Hurst did properly register as a lobbyist for the Idaho Freedom Foundation for the 2021 legislative session.