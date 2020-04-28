Idaho Freedom Foundation accused of disobeying IRS rules by encouraging Idahoans to disobey governor

“Bring your cars, bring your trucks,” Hurst said. “Put the Gadsden Flag on and your middle fingers up if you feel the need.”

The Revolution-era yellow Gadsden flag, which shows a coiled rattlesnake over the phrase “Don’t tread on me” has become a modern-day symbol for government overreach.

Hurst added, “I don’t care if we are in a pandemic or not, we are not going to live in an America where it is OK to arrest people or ticket people,” for violating the stay-home order.

Also in the video, Hurst said there was “one officer that just went too far and his picture and name are shared on our Facebook page, if, you know, you want to let Meridian PD know how you feel,” referring to an officer involved in Brady’s arrest.

Idaho Freedom Foundation removed that post shortly after posting it, but later that evening, anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and more than a dozen other people went to the officer’s house to protest his actions.

IFF disavowed any connection to that protest.