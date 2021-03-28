Idaho Freedom Action targets Magic Valley lawmakers on higher education budget

The text messages include a link that takes people to a website that includes a photo of their local representative. The website includes similar language to that found on fixidahocolleges.com, and has a prompt people can fill out to send an email to their representative.

Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, has also received dozens of phone calls from constituents in regards to this campaign. She said she’s not of the belief that universities are indoctrinating students with anti-American beliefs as Idaho Freedom Actions’ campaign suggests and doesn’t want her constituents to think otherwise.

Hartgen said she reached out to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to inquire about the legality of these messages. The office informed her that as long as Idaho Freedom Action is identifying itself as the source, which it is, then it is not doing anything illegal.

The beginning of the text messages start with the words “ID Freedom Action:” and the websites connected to the links in the text message state “Fix Idaho Colleges is a project of Idaho Freedom Action,” at the bottom of the page.

Any confusion regarding the origin of these texts and robocalls was not intentional, Hurst said. These sorts of messages are standard procedures in the political world and designed to drive civic engagement, he added.

