Idaho Fish and Game approves year-round wolf hunts after weighing over 27,000 comments

BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Thursday approved nine proposals to extend wolf hunting and trapping seasons following a two-week public comment period in which the commission received more than 27,000 responses from across the world.

In a news release, the Department of Fish and Game said the changes take effect immediately.

The commission approved seven hunting proposals and two trapping proposals during the Thursday conference call meeting. The move allows wolf hunting from Aug. 1 to June 30 across much of the state, and year-round wolf hunting in southwest and south-central Idaho.

Year-round hunts are also in effect in 19 hunting units with “chronic” wolf depredation on livestock, meaning incidents in four of the past five years.

Wolf trapping is now legal in parts of southeast Idaho, and snare traps can be used in some hunting units. For more details, visit idfg.idaho.gov.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission proposed extending wolf hunt seasons on both public and private land across the state. Idaho Department of Fish and Game