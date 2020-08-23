Idaho edges closer to adding $300 to unemployment pay. Here’s what Gov. Little says

The expiration left millions of Americans with only state unemployment compensation, which generally pays less than half of a laid-off worker’s wages — in Idaho, the average is 41%. The average Idaho recipient had been receiving $866 per week since pandemic-related layoffs began in March, but now is getting $266. Minimum-wage workers get just $72.

Trump signed the executive order after Congress failed to approve a plan that would have extended those benefits. Trump tapped previously appropriated disaster funds. At the time, he said the federal government would provide $300 and states would chip in the other $100.

Many states objected, saying they lacked the money to contribute. In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little said Idaho still had funds it could spend

from $1.25 billion that Congress awarded Idaho in March as part of its coronavirus-relief package.

The Trump administration then said states could count $100 in their existing state unemployment benefits as a match without having to spend additional money. Little then decided to stick with that and not contribute the extra $100.

Little said Monday that it is the state’s understanding that the federal money will last five weeks.