Idaho doesn’t review its tax exemptions. Billions go uncollected annually, report says.

In addition to conversations with other legislators, individuals at the Legislative Services Office, the Idaho State Tax Commission and the Idaho Department of Insurance, Langrill said his team pulled sign-in sheets from the last five years of House Revenue and Taxation Committee meetings and identified the organizations and representatives that were present most often. That resulted in a list of contacts who were sent a survey about what they felt were important factors in designing a review process.

“Then we followed up with a couple people who were especially opposed to the idea to find out what the concerns were because we wanted to make sure if the Legislature moved forward with this, it wouldn’t be dead on arrival from the stakeholders,” Langrill said.

Of those surveyed, Langrill said most of the concerns were about whether the Legislature itself would drive the process, not legislative analysts. There was also concern about whether this process would result in the same “waste of time and resources” that it has been in the past, according to Langrill.