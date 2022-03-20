Idaho Dems: Republican plan to ‘take over’ party has helped with organizing efforts

BOISE — After news of a plan to “take over the Democrat Party” by members of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee was reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press last week, the Idaho Democratic Party says recruiting efforts for precinct captains in northern Idaho and elsewhere throughout the state have increased.

Jared DeLoof, executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party, said organizers have been pushing for precinct captains for weeks, sending thousands of text messages trying to find volunteers. Since the story broke on March 10, DeLoof said many individuals — particularly in Kootenai County — have asked how they can get involved with the party.

At the beginning of the year, 10 counties across Idaho had no Democratic Party leadership or infrastructure, and as of Friday, that number had been cut down to five.

“It’s led to one of the biggest booms in organizing for the Democratic Party we’ve seen in a long time,” DeLoof said. “We appreciate the attention it’s drawn to the positions.”

Former Kootenai County sheriff candidate John Grimm recorded a call between himself and Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Youth Chair Dan Bell last Tuesday and sent it to a reporter because he thought the group had gone too far.

In the call, a committee member described a plan to take control of the local Democratic Party by having their own candidates run for Democrat precinct captain positions, according to reporting from the Coeur d’Alene Press.

Precinct captains are elected in the primary and become part of county and legislative district central committees. The captains become the voice of Democrats in that precinct and the voice of the local voters to the state and national wings of the party.

“It’s that most fundamental kind of position within the party,” DeLoof said. “You are kind of the organizer for your precinct to make sure that Democrats get out and vote for our candidates.”

If individuals who are actually Republicans do end up elected as captains, DeLoof said there are provisions in the party bylaws that would allow the expulsion of a precinct captain.

The Democratic Party has already flagged one precinct captain applicant who is not a Democrat — Dave Reilly, a former radio host with a history of antisemitic statements and involvement with the America First Political Action Conference. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for Idaho governor, recently spoke at the conference and received widespread criticism for it because it is hosted and attended by white nationalists who express antisemitic views and deny the Holocaust ever happened.

Avery Roberts, spokesperson for the Idaho Democratic Party, said they have identified 15 to 20 individuals who have declared their candidacy as Democratic precinct captains out of nearly 200 precincts across Idaho, but fewer than five are running unopposed. Roberts said there may be write-in campaigns in those precincts as well.

Democratic Party chair says primary election comparison is ‘false equivalency’

Tom Luna, chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, was unavailable for an interview on Friday but sent a statement to the Idaho Capital Sun saying primary nominees should be selected by voters affiliated with their respective parties.

“The Idaho Republican Party joins the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in condemning any disingenuous or illegitimate attempts of one party to influence the selection of another party’s nominees,” Luna wrote. “In short, don’t muck around in another party’s primaries and elections.”

Brent Regan, chairman of the Kootenai County committee and of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, wrote in a statement on Facebook the same day the story broke that political parties should be free to select their primary nominees without the interference of other political parties.

“However, current and past notorious efforts of the Democrat Party have been to aggressively advocate for Democrats to temporarily affiliate with the republican party for the sole purpose of influencing the selection of the Republican nominee for the general election,” Regan wrote. “These ongoing efforts have apparently inspired the possibility of political retaliation directly against the leadership of the local Democrat central committee.”

Luna and Regan have been outspoken about their opposition to Democrats changing their party affiliation to vote in the Republican primary, which is closed to anyone who isn’t officially registered as Republican while the Democratic primary is open to all registered voters. DeLoof said the comparison is the “definition of false equivalency.”

“The Republicans have chosen to close their primary, and voters should be free to participate in the election of their leaders as such,” DeLoof said. “What they’re doing here is purposely trying to infiltrate to destroy a party and possibly commit fraud, and those two things could not be further apart from each other.”

The practice of changing affiliations recently reached the highest levels of Democratic candidates in Idaho, when Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad filed as a candidate for governor but was still a registered Republican voter from the 2020 primary election. Rognstad said he changed his affiliation back to Democrat for the general election, but the Idaho Secretary of State said there was no record of that change, making him ineligible for the Democratic primary as a candidate on the ballot. Rognstad may legally challenge that decision.

Local Republican commissioner says call wasn’t a surprise

The news of the recorded call wasn’t a surprise to those familiar with the Republican central committee, including Kootenai County Commissioner Chris Fillios, who is a Republican. Fillios said he did not receive the central committee’s endorsement when he was last elected, and he expects he won’t receive it this time around either.

Fillios views the stated takeover plan as an attempt to monopolize a market that is already made up of 60% Republican voters.

“What they’re trying to create is, sadly, a one-party system. So now they’re into autocracy,” Fillios said. “And why would they want to do that, what’s the point?”

He said he doesn’t view Democrats voting in the Republican primary as the same problem because those voters are putting the party aside to vote for someone they believe in.

“That’s quite different than trying to take over the party,” he said.

The same types of problems exist in the Idaho Legislature right now, Fillios said, and cited House Bill 439, which would have changed the deadline for unaffiliated voters to affiliate with a party. That bill has passed the House of Representatives but has not received a hearing in the Senate.

“If you’ve got a better message, then sell it. Stop trying to legislate people out of it,” Fillios said. “I think a healthy community and a healthy political environment is one where you’ve got balance and creating the opposing party as enemies doesn’t make sense to me. Because how can you consider a range of ideas when you’re going to be hostile to one another?”

