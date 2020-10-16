Idaho crosses big threshold in voter registrations as mail balloting smashes records

BOISE — For the first time in history, more than a million people are registered to vote in Idaho.

And in the state’s two largest counties, it appears that more voters are going to vote absentee than ever before in a presidential election.

Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, told the Statesman on Wednesday that 1,004,449 voters were registered in the state, the most ever. The deadline to register was Friday, though voters can register at early voting locations or the polls on Election Day.

Of those voters, 407,616, a little more than 40%, had requested absentee (or mailed) ballots. And of those, just over 128,000, or 31%, had already been returned. That number will likely grow still: Requests for absentee ballots can still be made through Friday, Oct. 23.

In Canyon and Ada counties, county clerks are sending out more absentee ballots than ever before.

Joe Decker, Canyon County spokesperson, said the county has already sent out 42,100 absentee ballots and received about 13,000 back. With Election Day still almost three weeks away, that number is approaching the 2016 presidential election total, when Canyon County saw 16,346 total absentee ballots cast.