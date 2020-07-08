Idaho county prosecutors question legality of governor's property tax relief plan

“At a minimum, the divide between our respective interpretations of the U.S. Treasury FAQs evidences that they may not ultimately approve the program, at least in regard to the tax reduction conditions and the conclusion that the plan would constitute revenue replacement as prohibited by the FAQs.”

The letter says Little’s plan does not meet the requirement for equitable treatment between local governments, and it would “disproportionality affect rural counties with lower new construction rolls.” The money would not help local governments pay for costs related to employee health care, jails, courts, drivers licensing and other services that have increased due to COVID-19.

“While some local governments do not need the 3% increase this year, many do," the letter says. "This further creates an inequitable situation for property taxpayers in those counties which need the increases to provide their services year after year.”