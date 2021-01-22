Idaho conservation groups join request to federal judge to halt government salmon plan

Simon, and before him the late Judge James Redden, overturned a string of the government’s plans to balance operation of the Snake and Columbia rivers hydropower system with the needs of endangered salmon and steelhead, including four species that return to the Snake River in Idaho and Eastern Washington.

Many salmon advocates and scientists view dam breaching as the best and likely only way to recover the fish. The dams and the reservoirs they create slow the migration of juvenile fish, expose them to increased predation and elevated water temperatures and inflict physical harm to the young fish that can kill them outright or weaken them to the point that many don’t survive once they reach salt water.

But dam removal would end the use of the lower Snake River as a shipping channel between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities in Washington, reduce the amount of low-carbon energy produced by the federal hydroelectric system and make irrigation more expensive for farmers near Ice Harbor Dam. The federal agencies said breaching would be too expensive and require congressional action. Instead, they will spill water over the dams during the spring migration but reserve the right to temporarily curtail those operations and instead produce power when energy demand and prices are high.