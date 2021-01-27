Idaho congressman blasts efforts to end COVID-19 emergency, limit governor powers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The House and Senate both had votes scheduled Wednesday for pieces of legislation that would have stripped the governor of some of his emergency powers and ended the COVID-19 declaration. The resolution to end the emergency, sponsored by Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, got sent back to a committee.

The House bill to limit the governor’s powers, sponsored by Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, would have allowed legislators to change or end emergency declarations and automatically terminate emergencies after 30 days unless lawmakers choose to extend them. It was also delayed.

House Bill 16 would also place limitations on what constitutes an emergency. House members during a committee meeting said they intended for the bill to be able to end the COVID-19 emergency, which has been in place since March 13. The governor would still issue the declaration under the bill.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, chair of the House State Affairs Committee, on Wednesday told the Statesman the bill was held because “there’s some confusion” among legislators about whether Monks’ bill would have ended the current declarations and risked federal dollars. The state has several emergency declarations in place, not just COVID-19, due to the nature of federal funding for projects.