Idaho's congressional delegation responded Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcement that the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Sen. Mike Crapo
“I always prefer Congress remain a legislative body that advances legislation to benefit the American people," Crapo wrote in a statement. "As to the question of impeachment, our entire legal system is dependent on our ability to find the truth. I will wait for further information regarding the facts of this matter and refrain from speculating on any outcomes of this discussion and process.”
Sen. Jim Risch
You have free articles remaining.
“For years the far left has been trying to delegitimize everything President Trump does. Fortunately, the Constitution is pretty clear on this. The House is free to conduct their inquiry, and when they are done, the Senate will take up their Constitutional duty to do the same. From what I know to this point, the Democratic members in the House haven’t shown us anything that meets the standard and are prioritizing politics over facts.”
Rep. Russ Fulcher
"Since the day President Trump was elected to office, this has been the Democrats' strategy. They can't win in the arena of ideas or in superiority of candidates, so the obstruction continues — tax returns, the Mueller investigation, a fake dossier, the absence of collusion, election interference, and now it's a whistleblower report. In the meantime, the work of the people remains on hold."
The Times-News requested a statement from the office of Rep. Mike Simpson but did not receive one by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's so sad the level the Democrats have sunk to. They have nothing to offer other than
"get Trump because he beat Hillary". They have nothing at all other than communism and spend us in oblivion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.