Idaho cities can start applying for $54 million in federal relief funds

BOISE — Idaho cities with populations of fewer than 50,000 people will begin receiving their share of $54 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced Monday in a press release.

Almost all Idaho cities have a population small enough to be eligible for the funds.

Little and the Idaho Legislature unanimously accepted the federal funding, which will be used by local governments to respond to COVID-19 or to invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The $54 million is the first portion of funding that will be distributed to Idaho cities. The same amount will be distributed to cities next year in a second round of funding, according to the release.

“From the start, I emphasized the need to direct the billions of dollars allocated for Idaho from the American Rescue Plan Act into long-range investments that will benefit our children and grandchildren,” Little said in the release. “I urge cities to leverage these dollars for investments that will reduce the property tax burden that Idahoans will face in the future.”