Idaho celebrates Juneteenth

The anniversary was informally celebrated for years by black Americans until Texas first recognized the holiday in 1980. Today, 47 states and the District of Columbia officially recognize the anniversary.

Justin Vipperman, a history professor at College of Southern Idaho, said celebrations of the holiday in Idaho have often been small, personal gatherings contained within black communities. Many people in the state are likely unaware of the date’s significance, he said.

That’s changed in recent years and especially this year, when broader recognition of the holiday has been spurred by renewed support for black lives and nationwide protests against systemic racism, he said.

It’s significant that the holiday is now being widely acknowledged in Idaho, where black history is overlooked by the general population, Vipperman said.

“This is kind of a big deal in Idaho because we don’t generally do these things,” he said. “We probably should have been doing this all along.”

Juneteenth is an opportunity for Idahoans to listen and learn about the state’s diversity from black voices, he said. It’s important for all citizens to understand how contemporary society is interwoven with the end of slavery, he said.

“This isn’t just black history, this is American history,” he said.

