Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’

“I know there’s a lot of people chomping at the bit to try and do something about this, but until we actually know what they can and cannot do … I tell them, don’t be part of the problem,” LaBeau said.

Nampa lawmaker says he hasn’t decided opinion on legislation

Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, has struggled with his position on the Legislature’s role in the issue because he believes strongly in employer rights but is also against vaccine mandates. Youngblood is not vaccinated but says he may get the shot down the road once he feels more confident with how long it has been in use.

“I respect those who have taken the vaccine shot totally; I have no problem with anyone getting a shot if that’s what they want,” Youngblood said. “I respect them greatly. And I think that’s the key of all this, is respecting people’s decisions.”

While some jobs require the use of helmets or other certain equipment, Youngblood said that is different because those are external requirements, whereas a vaccine is internal.

Youngblood said he has less of an issue with businesses who require new employees to be vaccinated, since the employee will know about that requirement before taking the job. It’s a tougher call if it’s a new requirement for existing employees, he said.