Idaho budget-writers return to work — and take a first look at 2022’s big decisions

BOISE — With a few questions, and no drama, legislative budget-writers took a first look at education spending plans Tuesday.

Still, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee hearing offered a few hints at the budget debates that could unfold in 83 days — when lawmakers convene for an election-year 2022 session, a record-shattering surplus in hand.

JFAC, a powerful House-Senate committee, spends weeks sorting through state agency spending proposals and the governor’s budget recommendations. Ultimately, JFAC will fashion these proposals into budget bills that drive state government spending. But the committee cannot act alone — all of their bills must pass the House and Senate before they ever reach the governor’s desk — so its annual fall meetings are strictly informational.

On Tuesday afternoon, JFAC looked at state superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s 2022-23 budget request for K-12. Ybarra is seeking more than $2.2 billion in state general fund tax dollars, an 8.5% increase from the current year. Her proposal includes $39.3 million in new money for optional, all-day kindergarten.