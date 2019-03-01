BOISE — A bill from a Twin Falls lawmaker to put some regulations on pharmacy benefit managers passed out of committee Thursday, but will likely see some changes soon.
Senate Bill 1068, sponsored by Sen. Jim Patrick, would establish what some local pharmacy owners described as a starting framework for oversight of pharmacy benefit managers in Idaho. The Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee voted to send the bill to the 14th Order for possible amendments, at Patrick’s request.
PBMs, as they are commonly known, are third-party administrators under contract by insurance companies, employers, and government entities to handle the prescription drug benefit component of health plans. A number of states have in recent years begun to establish guidelines for the oversight of PBMs, but Idaho is one of five states that does not have regulations in place.
Some pharmacists who testified Thursday, including a Twin Falls drugstore owner, said they would like to see that change. SB 1068, if amended and passed, would require PBMs working in Idaho to register with the state’s Department of Insurance and would provide the Department with rule-writing authority.
“This is an effort to have some transparency,” Patrick told the committee.
Several independent pharmacy owners testified in support of the bill, including Doug Fuchs of Twin Falls, who owns seven pharmacies in south-central Idaho.
Fuchs told the committee that PBMs cause him to lose money on roughly 10 percent of his prescriptions, amounting to about 3,700 of the 37,000 prescriptions he fills per month. Last week, for example, Fuchs said, he was paid $55 below his cost for a prescribed Epi-Pen.
“So as far as our end goes, we’re trying to help the patient,” Fuchs said. “And the PBM is actually just taking that money from us.”
Fuchs said he supports the bill because it would allow the state to pass rules to begin regulating PBMs.
“It’s a good step,” Fuchs said. “Would I like more? Do I need more? I do. I need more, quickly.”
Treasure Valley-based pharmacy owner Tyler Higgins described PBMs as “holding fast to each dollar in the same way Gollum holds the precious ring,” a reference to “The Lord of the Rings.”
“They sit atop their thrones like kings, living off the hard work on the backs of their peons,” Higgins said.
The hearing also featured testimony from Albertson’s representative Michael Molson, Idaho Retailers Association president Pam Eaton, and Sharon Brigner of the Washington, DC-based Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
Molson and Eaton testified in support of SB 1068, with both noting that it isn’t just small, independent pharmacies that work with PBMs, but large, retail-based pharmacies as well.
“It doesn’t matter how big you are. You’re impacted by this,” Eaton said. “All pharmacies are struggling and losing money on this issue.”
Brigner, representing a coalition of drug manufacturers, said she had originally intended to speak against the bill, due to several sections that Patrick now intends to remove in the 14th Order.
“With these amendments, it is a great step forward,” Brigner said. “We too believe PBMs must make major changes.”
This is not Patrick’s first year working on legislation to regulate PBMs, but this year’s bill is significantly simpler than past efforts. Patrick said he hopes simplifying the bill will help its chances of passing; if the bill is successful, he said, he’d like to continue to build on the issue in future legislative sessions.
“It doesn’t do a lot, but there’s a reason for that,” Patrick said. “The problem is getting enough support. This puts the first steps in.”
