Idaho bill that would double electric vehicle fees unlikely to move forward this session

BOISE — A bill that would have raised electric vehicle registration fees from $140 to $300 per year appears to be dead for the session after concerns about its impact were raised by Idaho Power.

The bill was introduced in early April through the House Ways and Means Committee by Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who is the chairman of the House Transportation Committee. The committee voted 4-3 in favor of introducing the bill. It was referred to the House Transportation Committee but has not received a hearing. Palmer did not respond to a request for comment.

Idaho Power has set a goal of providing 100% clean energy to its customers by 2045, in part by investing in wind, solar and other clean energy sources. The company also has several electric vehicles in its fleet, including passenger cars, hybrid-electric trucks and electric utility vehicles. By 2030, the company’s goals for its fleet of vehicles is 75% electric passenger cars, 75% electric forklifts, and 35% electric “other” vehicles, including SUVs. The company plans to make all of its newly purchased vehicles electric by 2030.

Sven Berg, a spokesperson for Idaho Power, said representatives from the company reached out to Palmer after the bill’s introduction and detailed their concerns.