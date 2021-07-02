Idaho begins new fiscal year eyeing record $800 million-plus budget surplus

The state will put out an updated forecast in August, and state agency budget requests will come together on Sept. 1.

But it won’t be until Little’s State of the State address in January and the 2022 legislative session where the bulk of the proposals will come together and be debated, Adams said.

Little’s budget office, which Adams heads, has told state agencies that Little will continue to keep spending lean to make investments in education and maintain a structurally balanced budget.

Little is likely to treat a portion of the surplus as a one-time funding source (instead of ongoing) and propose directing some of it to one-time capital and infrastructure projects.

“It means we are in a good position; it means we have the ability to do some substantial investments we wouldn’t do otherwise,” Adams said. “But we have to be pretty careful about not outdriving our headlights with the ongoing portion and not make bad long-term decisions with good short-term news.”

One additional factor this year: The state has more than $1 billion in federal American Recovery Plan Act stimulus money that can go toward infrastructure like water and broadband projects. That could take some pressure off the state’s general fund, Adams said.