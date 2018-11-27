COLUMBUS, Ohio — Idaho was presented with the State Most Committed to Civil Governance award at the National Institute for Civil Discourse’s 2018 national summit.
The institute’s Next Generation Program works to foster greater civil discourse within state legislatures nationwide.
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill accepted the award on behalf of the Idaho Legislature.
“The commitment of the Idaho Legislature to civility was made clear when the leadership of the Idaho House and Senate held NICD’s workshop for all members of their Legislature and then followed through on their list of action items,” Ted Celeste, director of state programs at NICD, said in a statement.
The National Network of State Legislators Committed to Civil Governance is comprised mainly of state legislators who have participated in the Next Generation Program’s Building Trust through Civil Discourse workshop or other training. The network was created in August 2015 after a growing demand from legislators to connect with other state lawmakers to share best practices, gain support and take collective actions to foster civility in their local communities and nationwide.
