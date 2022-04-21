 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Idaho attorney general candidates talk pandemic, lawsuits and the Legislature

  • 0
Debate on Idaho Public Television

From left to right: Coeur d’Alene attorney Arthur “Art” Macomber, former Idaho Congressman Raúl Labrador and incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden debate on Idaho Public Television on April 19.

 AARON KUNZ, IDAHO PUBLIC TELEVISION

The three Republican candidates eyeing to be the nominee for Idaho attorney general debated each other over pandemic restrictions, state and federal lawsuits and the attorney general’s relationship with the Legislature on Tuesday night, with less than a month to go before the May 17 primary election.

Incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden defended his record against criticism from former Idaho Congressman Raúl Labrador and Coeur d’Alene attorney Arthur “Art” Macomber, who accused Wasden early in the debate of violating the Idaho Constitution for various actions or inaction related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wasden, who is running for a sixth term, said he followed the letter of the law and counseled the governor and other branches of government according to the constitution.

Labrador, who gave up his seat in Congress to run for Idaho governor in 2018 and lost in the primary to Gov. Brad Little, said he wants to be Idaho’s attorney general because he would stand up to the governor and the federal government. He emphasized several times that his actions as attorney general would be more aggressive than Wasden’s.

People are also reading…

“The people of Idaho deserve a person of integrity who is aggressive in the actions that they take against the federal government and against big government overreach,” Labrador said.

The candidates also sparred over the role of the Idaho Legislature and its relationship with the attorney general. Labrador said he would get along better with the Legislature than Wasden, saying he has been endorsed by 33 legislators.

“They’re looking for a new attorney general. They don’t trust the attorney general anymore, they don’t trust his legal advice,” Labrador said. “Even when he gives good legal advice, they ignore it.”

Wasden said some members of the Legislature are unwilling to accept legal advice based on the rule of law, and that is their choice.

“On one occasion I had a legislator who said, ‘We can do whatever we want, we’re the Idaho Legislature,’ and the answer is, ‘No, you can’t, you’re limited by the constitution,’” Wasden said.

During the exchange, Macomber said the argument displayed the need for the Idaho Legislature to have its own legal counsel, because another branch of government shouldn’t be giving the legislative branch legal advice.

“If that occurred, then the legislators that make the bills have their own attorneys in-house and then the attorney general can defend that later,” Macomber said.

He pointed to the recent law effectively banning most abortions in the state of Idaho, which was challenged in court by Planned Parenthood. In its legal documents, Macomber said Planned Parenthood cited the opinion of the attorney general that the law would likely be ruled unconstitutional if it passed.

“… We have to fix this in Idaho, my office will fix it,” he said.

Labrador agreed that the Legislature should have its own attorneys, and said he proposed the idea when he was a legislator.

The candidates also disagreed over what lawsuits Idaho should join against the federal government, including lawsuits related to the 2020 election. Wasden said the decisions to join lawsuits come down to the facts and the law, and if the right conditions aren’t met, it doesn’t make sense to move forward with a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers.

“You don’t join lawsuits simply because you want to gain political popularity or have your face on Fox News,” Wasden said.

Two more GOP debates are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night with the candidates for superintendent of public instruction and secretary of state, respectively. The debates for lieutenant governor and governor were canceled because some candidates declined to participate, including Little.

Idaho Public Television will air the Idaho Debates live at 8 p.m. and live stream the debates on its YouTube channel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary. NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little's A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor. Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state. Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights. The Republican primary is May 17.

Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association for lieutenant governor ahead of the May 17 Idaho primary. NRA Idaho State Director Aoibheann Cline on Tuesday said Bedke’s dedication to the right to keep and bear arms earned him an A-plus rating with the group and the endorsement. Bedke says he will continue to fight to protect Second Amendment rights as lieutenant governor. The endorsement came a day after the NRA endorsed first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little to retain that post.  

Pastor will run for state Senate

Pastor will run for state Senate

A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.

Tori Orgain-Wakewood Candidate

Tori Orgain-Wakewood Candidate

A former teacher and architect is running for State House. Tori Orgain-Wakewood said she is running because she didn’t like to see candidates running unopposed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans React To Rudy Giuliani On 'The Masked Singer'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News