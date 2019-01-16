BOISE — Public defenders across Idaho, including in the Magic Valley, could soon find themselves working fewer hours if guidelines adopted by the Legislature this week are implemented.
Senate and House committees voted this week to introduce new caseload limits for public defense attorneys in the Gem State — but the standards will only be enforced if the state comes through with funding to help counties meet the guidelines. Several southern Idaho public defender offices, including Twin Falls, Gooding, and Mini-Cassia, could be affected by the changes, State Public Defense Commission executive director Kathleen Elliott said at a hearing Monday.
The new standards aren’t set in stone for the years to come, the Public Defense Commission stressed during the hearings Monday and Tuesday. But in the wake of a study that found Idaho public defenders spend an average of four hours on each felony case — a far cry from the 38 hours they reported needing — proponents of the added guidelines say they’re a start.
“A lot of work has gone into this ... and I think you have to have a base somewhere,” said Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen of Twin Falls, one of three Magic Valley lawmakers to vote on the standards. “This is our base to get going.”
All three Magic Valley lawmakers who sit on the Legislature’s judiciary committees— Hartgen, Sen. Kelly Anthon of Burley and Rep. Muffy Davis of Ketchum — voted in favor of adopting the recommended caseload limits.
Small rural counties and larger urban counties are those most likely to be affected by the new standards, Elliott said. Some rural counties, particularly those with small or contracted public defender’s offices, have voiced concerns that the new standards could require them to bring on additional attorneys at a time when some rural counties say hirable attorneys are hard to find.
There’s a safety net built into the rules, however: if an attorney goes over the recommended limit of cases, he or she may go through a process to justify the additional workload, Elliott noted.
Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and others have argued that the new standards don’t go far enough in reducing the caseloads of Idaho public defenders.
The Public Defense Commission’s standards, developed using information from the study of Idaho public defenders, cap the number of non-capitol felonies an attorney can handle at 210 annually, and the number of misdemeanors per year at 520. The ACLU recommended that the state instead adopt the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals, which would limit public defenders to 150 felonies annually.
The commission’s study estimated that public defenders could effectively handle an average of 67 felonies per year, ACLU of Idaho policy director Kathy Griesmeyer noted at the hearing Monday: a third of the number contained in the new standards.
But the proposed standards are in line with a handful of other states that have also implemented caseload limits, Elliott said. Sixteen states have some kind of standards in place; of those, five states have felony limits of roughly 200 cases, and five others have felony limits of about 150 cases. The remaining six use a non-comparable weighted caseload standard.
Twin Falls County is among the counties that do not currently meet the new standards, Griesmeyer said Tuesday.
County Commissioner Jack Johnson told the Times-News on Tuesday that the commission board wasn’t aware of any changes in the public defender’s office that would need to be made under the new standards.
“The last meeting we had with the Public Defense Commission rep indicated we kind of have a poster program here,” Johnson said, adding that the chief public defender was out of the office this week. “I haven’t seen anything come down to indicate otherwise.”
The new standards also include a cap of two capital felony cases per year. In Owyhee County, which contracts with one public defender and subcontracts with additional defense attorneys if necessary, one capital case could take up half of the only public defender’s workload for a year, Commissioner Kelly Aberasturi pointed out.
Public defense in Owyhee County is already stretched thin, Aberasturi told the Senate committee; the prosecutor’s office has not been charging to the full extent for this reason, he said.
“The charges that should be going against people aren’t getting done because we can’t afford to defend them,” Aberasturi said. “I understand that everybody needs to have their rights protected and all that, but there are a lot of victims out there that are just getting stomped on right now,”
Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc told the Times-News some of his county’s concerns about the workload limits were alleviated by the condition that public defenders would only be held to the standards if funding is provided by the state to assist them. The commission has asked for $3.6 million to help counties cover the cost of meeting the standards.
“This is a huge burden on all counties, no matter what,” Bolduc said. “It’s going to be a learning process for us. But we think that we’ll be on the right track.”
