Idaho accused gas retailers of price gouging. Now they want a law to curb state’s power

Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said at a committee hearing Tuesday that she doesn’t believe the language in the existing law is appropriate for determining whether price gouging was taking place.

Deputy Attorney General Brett DeLange, who heads the AG’s Consumer Protection Division, explained to the committee that his office looked at the difference between the wholesale and retail costs of gas over the past 14 years and how it increased during the early months of the pandemic. The difference, known as the margin, increased from an average of 10 cents per gallon to more than 60 cents, he said.

By March 23, the margin was more than 50 cents a gallon in Boise and more than 60 cents statewide, Wasden said in a March 24 letter to the Idaho Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association. A few days later, it was 70 cents in Boise.

This came even as gas prices were falling. The Idaho average at the pump in February was $1.95 per gallon, followed by a 3-cent drop in March. By April, the average price fell to $1.45.

Souza and other senators said the focus on margins wasn’t enough. They said the Attorney General’s Office should have considered the drop in business the stores experienced and their capital costs in paying for their stores and underground gas tanks.