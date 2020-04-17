Hundreds rally at Idaho Capitol to protest Gov. Little’s stay-home order

“Each of us have a right and have a freedom to do what we want. We need to take the action and take the steps to prove that there is validity to what we are saying,” Eldredge said. “I am opening my business on Monday and I challenge every business owner to do the same.”

Christensen said businesses are dying and cited a decrease of crop sales in his district eastern Idaho district. He quoted Benjamin Franklin, saying, “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Speaker Ryan Jenks, a Nampa attorney who owns Brighter Future Health, spoke of his grandmother and said he has not seen her in a few weeks as the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho has occurred.

“Now the fact is that we can protect those people without giving up our rights,” Jenks said. “Today, I lay awake at night these days concerned about an illegal and unconstitutional government and what it has on my employees’ lives.”

After the speeches, some of the crowd marched down Capitol Boulevard toward downtown Boise. Before the event, the Boise Police Department said that it would monitor the rally. The Statesman has reached out to Boise Police to see whether any citations were issued.