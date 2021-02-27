Hundreds of Idaho wolves could be killed under legislation proposed this week

In the remaining units around the state, wolves would be classified as predators instead of their current designation as big game animals.

“When you make that reclassification to a predator, you still have to have a hunting license to shoot that predator, but there are no seasons, no limits,” Siddoway said.

Currently, each hunter is limited to killing 15 wolves per calendar year. The bill would still require hunters to report wolf kills to Fish and Game.

“We need that report so the Department of Fish and Game will have confidence when they measure how many animals we have in the state,” Siddoway said.

The reclassification would also allow hunters to shoot wolves from motorized vehicles, including ATVs, helicopters and snow machines.

Siddoway said management outside of the Central Idaho area would be returned, at least in part, to Fish and Game when the estimated wolf population is about 500 statewide — roughly one-third of the current wolf population. Federal criteria for wolf recovery require only 150 wolves, or about 15 packs, in the state.