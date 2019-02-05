BOISE — A pair of bills aimed at cracking down on human trafficking in Idaho could see some changes.
Lawmakers have sent both Senate Bill 1003 and Senate Bill 1005 to the 14th Order, an order of business in the Senate where bills may be amended. The pieces of legislation, both of which originated with the Idaho Criminal Justice Commission, would offer protections to victims of trafficking and make human trafficking a standalone offense in Idaho.
Human trafficking- and prostitution-related charges are rare in Twin Falls County, but it’s not uncommon for Boise-based advocates and law enforcement officers to come across anecdotal evidence of trafficking in the Magic Valley, as the Times-News previously reported.
“I appreciate very much this year’s work on human trafficking,” said Sen. Kelly Anthon, a Republican from Burley, in a committee hearing for S.B. 1003 on Monday. “It’s been an effort that I’ve not seen in my time in the Legislature.”
But Anthon, along with his fellow members of the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee, voted to send the bill to the 14th Order to address some concerns about its wording.
S.B. 1003 officially gives prosecutors the discretion to divert juveniles who commit nonviolent offenses — such as prostitution — if the child committed the crime as a direct result of being a victim of human trafficking. The bill also lets any child or adult who is charged with a crime they committed as a result of being trafficked assert an affirmative defense that he or she was a victim of human trafficking.
Essentially, a prosecutor has three options when a minor trafficking victim is charged with a related offense: prosecute the child, divert the child to a state-licensed safe house, or release the child back into the world with no charges. Many prosecutors already choose to divert, Dawn Maglish, a member of the state’s subcommittee to address human trafficking, previously told the Times-News.
The decision to divert comes from an agreement between the prosecutor and the victim, Eric Fredericksen, chairman of the human trafficking subcommittee, told the Senate committee Monday — the victim has a say in the matter, too. But several lawmakers said they were concerned the victim’s autonomy wasn’t reflected in the bill’s current wording.
“I appreciate what they’re trying to do but ... at this time I’m uncomfortable with some of the language,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, a Republican from Emmett.
