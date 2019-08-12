{{featured_button_text}}
Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tours the Caldwell factory of IndieDwell, which converts shipping containers into affordable homes. Carson’s wife, Candy Carson, looks on. 

 DARIN OSWALD, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stopped short of criticizing a top HUD official who suggested Hillary Clinton may have been involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking.

Epstein died Saturday of an apparent suicide in a federal prison in New York. That day, Lynne Patton, a regional HUD administrator who oversees housing programs in New York and New Jersey, said Epstein was “Hillary’d” in a post on Instagram. Her post included a screenshot of a story on Epstein’s death.

Patton, an appointee of President Donald Trump, added the hashtag “#VinceFosterPartTwo,” a reference to Vincent Foster, deputy White House counsel under Bill Clinton, who killed himself in 1993. A number of conspiracy theories over the years have blamed the Clintons for Foster’s death.

