How to vote in the May 19 Idaho primary

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the May 19 primary election will take place entirely by mail-in absentee voting. Ballots will not be sent to registered voters automatically; people must request a ballot to participate.
Applications for an absentee ballot may be submitted by mail, email or fax to the county clerk's office. Applications are also available online at idahovotes.gov. Once the form is completed and returned, a ballot will be mailed to the voter.
Idaho's Republican Party holds a closed primary and only those who are registered with the GOP may receive that ballot.
Any voters who would normally request assistance for voting or who have accessibility concerns should contact their county clerk's office.
Voting deadlines
Register to vote: 8 p.m. May 19
Request ballot: 8 p.m. May 19
Submit ballot: 8 p.m. June 2
Election results: 9 p.m. June 2
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.