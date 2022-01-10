How does the Idaho Legislature set the Medicaid budget during a pandemic?

Another priority: Get more doctors to Idaho

The Idaho Medical Association, which represents Idaho’s thousands of physicians, also is working with the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho Legislature to expand medical residency programs in Idaho.

Legislators have “been awesome in providing new funding to allow more positions to be created,” in keeping with a 10-year strategic plan, said the association’s CEO Susie Keller.

This will be the fifth year IMA comes to the Legislature to ask for more money — at a time when the pandemic has delivered two years of direct and indirect hits to the medical community.

Idaho is second-to-last in the number of primary care physicians per capita.

Aside from the need for health care providers, Keller says there’s economic appeal to residency programs. One of the key factors in where a doctor settles is the location of their residency, where they spend years building relationships. More residency spots will likely equal more doctors living and working in Idaho, according to Keller and health care officials.

“The state of Idaho gets this amazing return on investment for the money they put into training a doctor,” Keller said.