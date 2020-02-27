House votes to ban birth certificate changes despite court ruling

BOISE — The House voted Thursday to directly defy a court order and prevent Idahoans from changing the gender on their birth certificates.

The House approved the bill 53-16 that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate to match their identity.

Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said the bill would help the state to maintain accurate records. School districts use birth certificates for many things, including to determine who may use what bathrooms, she said.

“Biological sex is a real scientific fact, and it never goes away,” Young said. “No amount of surgery, hormones or other procedures can change a person’s biological sex."

A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho's previous law banning birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. Since then, about 150 people applied for the change, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Young said the state failed to adequately defend the previous law and that the decision should be up to lawmakers.

Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, was one of two Republicans who voted against the bill. The bill seemed to defy the court's decision, she said.