House moves to regulate vaping products like tobacco

BOISE — Vaping products would be regulated like traditional tobacco under a bill that narrowly passed the House Friday on a 38-32 vote.
Electronic smoking devices (vaping products) need further regulation in Idaho and an enforcement mechanism is needed to prevent access to youth, Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, said.
“Electronic smoking devices … are not defined consistently and are treated differently than traditional tobacco products,” said Wood, the bill’s sponsor. “This legislation puts all tobacco products on an even playing field and ensures we are able to prevent underage sales.”
It’s illegal in Idaho for minors to possess tobacco or vaping products, and it’s also illegal for retailers to sell either product to minors.
But Idaho law defines tobacco and vaping products separately, meaning most regulations only apply to retailers that sell traditional tobacco. This allows vape shops to operate without a permit or the state supervision required of those that sell tobacco, such as inspections, compliance checks and training.
The bill would combine the definitions of traditional tobacco and vaping products to require permits for all retailers. It would subject online vape retailers to the same age verification requirements of tobacco products, closing a loophole that allows minors to buy vaping products online without proof of age.
The bill would also allow the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to impose a fee for permits.
Opponents of the bill were concerned with any new state regulations and said permit fees could increase the cost to customers.
People are going to buy things illegally regardless of regulation, and the bill would negatively impact those using the products to quit tobacco, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said.
“By imposing fines and taxes,” she said, “we are not imposing moral authority on anyone.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said it’s already illegal for minors to buy vape products, and the bill wouldn’t solve the issue of youth access to the products.
“If what you’re looking for is some sort of additional barrier between kids and these vape products, this is not the legislation that does that,” Blanksma said.
Wood suggested some opponents of the bill may be influenced by retailer associations, “big tobacco,” and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which gave the proposal a harsh review.
“This does not create new regulations, set up new regulatory processes, or create new categories of rules,” Wood said. “This simply brings electronic smoking devices under the current permitting process used for traditional tobacco products and allows proper training, enforcement and compliance inspections.”
Many Magic Valley lawmakers supported the bill.
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, said it would give the state necessary information on vape retailers.
“I think this is the first step in the direction of protecting our families and protecting our children,” Lickley said.
Youth vaping and its consequences are growing, and regulation of the products is necessary, Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said.
“Why don’t we deregulate cigarettes?” Clow posed to those who balked at adding regulations. “They’re getting them illegally.”
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, warned that youth vaping is on the rise and early nicotine use can lead to more serious addictions.
“I believe all tobacco-related products should be classified the same way and should have the standards to provide parity among similar products,” she said.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Last week, the Senate voted 10-22 to kill a bill that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco in Idaho from 18 to 21.
President Donald Trump and the Food and Drug Administration approved raising the federal minimum age in December, making it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone under 21. Tobacco possession in Idaho is still legal for 18 to 20 year olds, however.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the state could lose up to 10% of an $8.5 million grant for state substance abuse programs if the minimum age is not raised.