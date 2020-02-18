{{featured_button_text}}
State of the State address, 2020

The Idaho Legislature begins its session Jan. 6 at the state Capitol building in downtown Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — A constitutional amendment to freeze the number of legislative districts at 35 received supermajority approval Tuesday from the House. 

There have been 35 legislative districts in Idaho since the 1980s but the state constitution allows as few as 30. Republicans fear court rulings similar to those in previous redistricting cycles could result in fewer districts following the 2020 census. 

That would result in larger districts for rural districts, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said. 

“I think the reasoning is as Idaho grows, then our citizens are better served with more legislative districts than fewer,” he said. "I think we'd be well-served going forward pegging that at 35." 

The House approved the measure 65-3, easily gaining the two-thirds supermajority approval require of constitutional amendments. The proposal now needs supermajority support from the Senate and a simple majority from voters in November. 

